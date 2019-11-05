Words by Mattie Schuler and Katie Rodriguez.

Fall might just be my favorite season, but not just because of the cooler weather or gorgeous leaves. Nope, fall is my favorite season (in large part) because of the footwear. It’s not quite time for big, clunky, super-warm winter boots, and sandals and slip-ons are out, which leaves space for some of my favorite type of shoes: low-cut boots.

This year, two main styles that have really caught my eye are the easy-on, just-over-the-ankle Chelsea boots, as well as the throwback, sturdy Chukkas. Both are stylish, but are also very functional. Chelseas are often waterproof with full coverage – and more rugged ones have soles that can withstand a bit of tricky terrain. Chukka-style boots range from very sleek and slim (think fancy) to more rough and tough boots that can handle varying outdoor elements (think a similar shape to Timberland’s original yellow boot).

Whatever the style, I’m sold for any shoe that can take me from trail to town, mountain to mainstream, peak to pints – you get the idea. Read on for four boots that don’t skimp on function or style and promise to provide comfort all day for whatever adventure you choose.

Photo Credit: Mattie Schuler

The Foresake Lucie Mids were a win for me with their general style. They look cool enough to wear with leggings or a cute fall skirt, but hold up to light hikes as well. From a few-hours’ hike to the nearby brewery, the Lucie Mids kept my feet comfortable, dry, and looking pretty great.

The best part of these boots is that they are fully waterproof, which was ideal for wet mornings or fall hikes that took me through trickling streams. They are made from nubuck leather and suede, with a heathered textile for added style points. On the inside, you’ll find a comfortable midsole and footbed; the outsole uses Forsake’s Peak-to-Pavement Outsole. The boots rest just above the ankle and have a D-ring eyelet lacing system.