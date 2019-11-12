There are three moments in every long run that I give thanks to my gear. First, when I turn on my headlamp and throw on my pack, before heading out into the dark. Second, when things get bleak. That’s when I snack hard to dig my way out of it. And third, when I reach the end of the run, sit on a log, a bench or a curb, and pull my shoes off. Why does it always feel so good to take your shoes off?

Last month I ran the 43-mile length of the Teton Crest Trail, from Teton Pass, above Death Canyon, through Alaska Basin, past the Teton Cirque, over Hurricane Pass, partially down Cascade Canyon and finally up and over Paintbrush Pass, all the way back to String Lake. Known for stunning scenery, high altitude stretches, and unavoidable suffering, the Teton Crest is a trail runner’s dream.

Photo Credit: Andy Cochrane

I used the following gear during the gnarly Crest trail, but it’ll also work for trail runners of all skill levels and across a wide variety of terrain. If it can stand up to the Tetons, it can stand up anywhere. Here’s some of the best trail running gear we tested this year.

Photo Credit: HOKA

Launched this past summer, the new Evo Speedgoats have quickly become my go-to shoe for long-distance trails and races. A hybrid between the lauded Speedgoat line of cushioned trail runners and the lighter, faster Evo Maffate race shoes, this new shoe hits the sweet spot between support, traction, and weight.