It’s that time of year again, when the weather gets chilly, the leaves are falling from the trees, the mountains are turning white, and the shopping bug tends to consume us all.

When it comes to finding the perfect gift or everybody on your list, the $50 price-point sits pretty well within a doable range for many people. And if you’re looking to dazzle the room with the most thoughtful and fitting gift for everyone on your list, you’d be hard-pressed not to find something below for everyone you know who has an affinity for the outdoors.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Solo NY

If you’re looking for something small that packs a huge punch, the Solo NY packable backpack is the perfect solution. This ultra-lightweight pack (weighing in at only 0.38 lbs.) stuffs conveniently into a tiny package (about the size of a softball) when not in use, making it the ideal accessory for any adventure traveler. It easily folds out into a full-size pack (measuring 17″ x 11″ x 6″), and with its subtle black camo print, this pack looks as good as it functions.

For the person in your life that doesn’t have much extra space to stuff anything unnecessary for their on-the-go adventures, this pack is the ticket.

Corkcicle x Cory Wilson Tumbler ($32.95) and Canteen ($34.95)

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Corksicle

The fine folks over at Corkcicle have teamed up with surf photographer Corey Wilson on a couple of products that are as visually stunning as they are functional. The all-new line of canteens and tumblers features images captured by Wilson. Available in three different colorways (Big Wave, Palm, and Night Swim) the collection is exactly what the ocean lover in your life needs to keep themselves hydrated and/or caffeinated.

The tumbler keeps beverages cold for 9 hours or hot for 3 hours, and it includes a sliding, shatterproof lid, slip-proof silicone bottom, as well as easy-grip, flat sides.

The canteen is triple-insulated with Corkcicle’s signature flat sides and slip-proof silicone bottom. It keeps drinks ice cold for 25 hours or piping hot for 12 hours.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of JUMPER

What better gift to give someone, than the gift of comfort where it matters most? Everybody loves a new pair of undies, and JUMPER Premium Threads are as good as it gets. These work/play-inspired products are made from what the brands calls “The freshest blend in the game.” With 60% promodal, 35% peppermint fiber, and 5% elastane, this underwear is specifically designed to stay fresh all day (with its naturally anti-odor properties) and simply feels oh-so comfy for whatever activity you have lined up for the day.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Kora

Unless you’re 9 years old, socks are one of the very the best gifts to receive during the holidays. And following on the theme of comfort, the Upside Down Socks from Kora are next level. Made specifically for outdoor trekking, the Upside Down Sock quite literally turns typical terry loop construction (found in most socks) upside down.

Bringing the terry loop to the top of the foot (rather than underfoot) reduces bulk, as well as friction while walking. If you’ve ever been uncomfortable while out on a hike or even just a full day of walking around town, then you know there has to be better design out there. We suggest giving the Upside Down a go. Whoever receives this gift will surely be through the roof (again, 9-year-olds exempt).

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Image credit: Silver. Skate. Seventies. by Hugh Holland, published by Chronicle Chroma 2019.

For the skateboarder, surfer, historian, or photography buff in your life, nothing beats an epic collection of timeless images. Legendary skate photographer Hugh Holland shares how he captured the booming skate culture in California in the 1970s in his never-before-published collection of black & white photographs in Silver. Skate. Seventies. From backyard pool missions to the rugged streets of Southern California, this was the scene that inspired the legendary Dogtown and Z-Boys … and Holland was there to capture it. This is truly a special gift for the right person.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of BioLite

Who doesn’t love anything solar powered? From the geniuses at BioLite comes the pocket-sized SunLight portable lamp is such cool little gadget for people who love camping, hiking, outdoor picnics … the list goes on for the uses of this powerful little guy.

It’ll charge fully in sunlight in 7 hours, or you can opt to charge at home in 2 hours via USB. It’s dimmable (with red, blue, green, and white color options to set the mood), as well as water resistant. For the outdoorsy person that doesn’t necessarily like to go inside after the sun goes down, you can’t go wrong with the SunLight. (We’re guessing that you can already think of several people in your life that this gift would be perfect for.)

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Nathan

Do you have that person in your life who is always complaining about being cold? Well, there aren’t too many better gift ideas for that person than a pair of tech-forward every-day winter gloves. And the versatility and style of the Nathan Reflective Convertible Glove/Mitt is precisely what the doctor ordered.

Made from wind and weather-resistant fabric, these gloves convert to mittens at the drop of a dime. They’re smartphone compatible, and they feature high-visibility reflective accents that make them the ideal glove for walking or running after the sun goes down. Available in both men’s and women’s, these are the only gloves they’ll need this season.

And while their out on their walk or run, they’re going to need to stay hydrated, right? Well, Nathan has you covered once again with their HammerHead 24-ounce steel insulated bottle. The HammerHead is triple-insulated, and it’ll keep your beverages hot for 15 hours, or cold for 35 hours. It’s the ideal way to enjoy your coffee in the morning, or keep your water frigid while you work up a sweat outside. We can’t stress enough how nice it is to receive a high-grade bottle like this as a gift – We don’t too many people that wouldn’t be stoked.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Light My Fire

There’s one thing that every camping trip has in common: You need to eat. And while every person has a different view on what camp cooking should be like, the one constant that’s always in the picture is utensils. And what better gift to give than a meal kit that’s made from Biobased plastics? The 4-person drink and meal kit from Light My fire is such a cool little set of gear for any eco-conscious outdoor lover in your life. It comes with four high-edged plates, four collapsible pack-up cups, four Spork Originals, one lid/bowl, one harness, and one CircBag for easy storage.

And when it comes to getting that food prepared, you’ll obviously need a fire. As the name would imply, Light My Fire also offers an uber-portable fire starting (and food roasting) kit. Equipped with everything you’ll need to get a fire going at any altitude (and in cold weather), this fire starting kit is a must-have for anybody who spends much time in the backcountry. The kit includes the Swedish FireSteel 2.0 Scout, Tinder-on-a-Rope and Grandpa’s FireFork.

