There’s nothing quite like posting up around a campfire after a wonderful day outdoors, and simply wallowing in the crisp fall air. The hypnotizing glow of the flames and the serene sound of the crackling wood are a couple of the simple pleasures that make time spent under the stars so special. On the other hand, curling up the couch, fire crackling in the fireplace with a warm drink in hand definitely has its place in our hearts, as well.

And when it comes to being prepared for these oh-so comfy moments in life, there are so many different ways to approach your relaxation. Below, we’ve highlighted a few of our favorite comfy and cozy gift ideas this year. (Because it doesn’t really matter where you are, staying comfortable as the temperatures begin to dip is as important as deciding what adventure to tackle tomorrow.)

When it’s time to cozy-up for the evening (or the early morning), a trusty blanket is the first thing to grab. And when it comes to staying toasty outdoors, the Coalatree Kachula Puffy Blanket pulls its weight in more ways than one: Quadrupling as a blanket, pillow, poncho, or sleep sack this nifty blanket covers all of the bases.

It’s water and spill resistant, it’s integrated modular system offers up “Swiss Army knife”-type versatility, the outer is made from 100% bluesign ripstop nylon (with DWR coating), and the inner is 100% ComforMax insulation – all made from recycled materials. The brand states that the Kachula is “The World’s Most Functional Puffy Blanket” … and we’d have to wholeheartedly agree.

Nothing screams comfy quite like a good pair of sweatpants. And with so many options on offer, what makes one pair different from the other? Well, the unisex Yelapa Sweatpant is built for whatever pursuit you have going on (from lounging, to camping, to grocery store runs), they’re made from 55% hemp and 45% organic cotton. They’re mid-weight and fit nice and roomy, without being overly baggy. As the brand states, “These are the sweatpants that all other sweatpants idolize.” These are a holiday gift home run.

And to compliment any high-end pair of sweatpants, there should be an equally high-end sweatshirt. The Sierra Raglan from Jungmaven is the perfect companion to the Yelapas. Weighing in at 9.6 ounces this mid-weight unisex style is your timeless, classic crew neck. It’s made from 55% hemp and 45% organic cotton. If you’re looking for a gift that both your buddy (and their significant other) will appreciate, you can’t go wrong with the Sierra Raglan. (Not to mention that all Jungmaven clothing is made in the U.S.A. with the highest of quality, globally sourced materials.)

Have you ever blamed a bad night’s sleep on a bogus pillow? We’re going to assume a resounding “yes” from the audience. It’s one of the most important pieces of gear when posted up at the campsite, or just laid back in bed watching Netflix. Also, have you ever wondered what your pillow was made of? Well, the folks over at Avocado have taken both of these questions into consideration, and they’ve brought the Avocado Green Pillow to market.

This pillow the perfect blend of supportive and firm with cushy and soft – think memory foam-ish, with a medium-plush feel. Also, this non-toxic pillow is made from GOLS organic certified latex and GOTS organic certified Kapok fill, wrapped in a GOTS organic certified cotton cover. It’s GREENGUARD Gold certified, vegan and handmade in Los Angeles, California. For the eco-conscious snuggler in your life, this pillow is the perfect way to go. (They also make mattresses, toppers, sheets and furniture with the same sustainable ethos.)

Want to get something really sweet for that foodie in your life? Patagonia Provisions Organic Moloka’i Honey is the ideal compliment to your hot tea around the campfire, or breakfast toast in the morning. It’s sourced directly from a biodynamic ranch on the Hawaiian island of Moloka’i, which means that the bees at this ranch are “protected from toxins and pests linked to pollinator declines in other parts of the world.” This organic honey is as pure as it gets, and with its hints of caramel and brown sugar, it’s as tasty as it gets as well. If you have a friend or loved one who really truly appreciates pure flavors, then look no further.

Now that you have the perfect addition for any camp beverage under your belt, it’s time to nail down the perfect hot-beverage mug. And who doesn’t like receiving a rock solid, reusable mug? OtterBox Elevation 14 Mug truly has it all when it comes to function, while built in a small, easy-to-bring-along-anywhere package. Made from stainless steel with a copper inside lining, this coffee mug will compliment any camping trip, morning commute, or even sunrise sips on the patio. Built tough, this mug can hold its own anywhere outdoors, and keep your hot beverages hot for several hours.

On the flipside, if you have that special someone in your life who prefers a zinfandel to a hot cider, then the OtterBox Elevation Wine Tumbler fits the bill. Its internal copper lining will keep your wine at the perfect temperature, and its stainless steel construction means that it’ll hold up anywhere. It’ll hold two standard wine pours, and it comes with a basic press-on lid. If it’s a relaxing glass of wine (or a cocktail/mocktail) that you prefer at the end of your adventure, then this tumbler won’t disappoint.

One concrete rule when it comes to being totally and completely comfortable in any situation, is that you must take care of your feet. If you choose some sub-par footwear, then the rest of your body always seems to follow suit, and all the comfy magic is lost – and this all starts with your socks. Don’t let the name fool you, Darn Tough socks out of Vermont are made as well as anything we’ve ever placed on our footsies; they’re soft and sturdy all at the same time (yes, they’re bursting at the seams with the aforementioned “comfy magic”).

They’re available in both men’s and women’s in many different patterns and colorways. The Lifestyle socks are made from 63% Merino wool, 35% Nylon, and 2% Lycra Spandex. They’re fast wicking, naturally antimicrobial, and they boast all-weather performance (meaning they stay cool in the summer, and warm in the winter). They won’t bunch up or slip, and they are “True Seamless” which means you’d be ultra hard-pressed to detect any seam fusion while wearing these puppies. Oh yeah, and they’re guaranteed for life. What else could you ask for?

A warm and cozy Sherpa hoodie is something that not many people on the planet would ever turn their nose up at. Hoodies like this simply feel like you’re getting a big ol’ bear hug from a white puffy cloud. What’s not to love? And Toad & Co. makes one the best ones we’ve tried this season with their Telluride Sherpa Hoodie.

Made from 34% recycled wool (blended with several other materials) this hoodie has a feel that’s unlike other Sherpa hoodies we’ve tried before (in a very great way). It’s moisture wicking and the reclaimed Italian wool is blended with nylon to add strength (the result is the brand’s signature Heritage Sherpa Fleece). As the brand states on their website, “the wool is processed in a family run mill in Italy using mechanical (not chemical) means.” We can’t think of any person that wouldn’t be stoked to own this Sherpa hoodie. Just sayin’.

And if you feel like making this special gift into a complete set, you should highly consider the Toad & Co. Epiq Jogger. Made from 55% hemp and 45% organic cotton, these joggers will surely hold up in and out of the house. The brand states that these joggers are “au naturale,” being made with materials coming straight from Earth. They even go as far as to state, “Hefty, breathable, and a perfect vintage feel – the next best thing to being naked.” Any questions?

