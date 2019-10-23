Vissla and the Surfrider Foundation recently debuted an all-new wetsuit design: The Rising Seas wetsuit concept. (And it’s most certainly a concept that we hope never has to go into production.)

The Rising Seas wetsuit concept was developed to raise awareness about ocean pollution and climate change. In this ever-changing landscape of environmental initiatives and policies, it’s truly a scary thing – as surfers and ocean goers of all types – to see a visual representation of where we might be headed. This wetsuit is meant to be “an urgent call to all coastal enthusiasts to demand climate action from our nation’s leaders.” And the brands are urging supporters to take action by participating in their action alert.

“The stakes are high and this wetsuit is our reality unless we act now,” Surfrider’s marketing director Eddie Anaya said in a press release. “Our waterways are being polluted with toxic sewage, runoff and plastics. Sea levels are rising and threatening our beaches. The Rising Seas wetsuit concept is a stark glimpse into what every surfer and coastal enthusiast faces if we don’t take immediate action to address climate change impacts and pollution. Together with Vissla, we’re calling on everyone who cares about the ocean and coasts to let their voices be heard and demand action from elected officials to protect our ocean, waves and beaches for the future.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Vissla/Surfrider Foundation

And the statistics are shocking. U.S. coastal communities and economies are directly affected by these horrific realities, and according to Surfrider, coastal recreation and tourism accounts for 2.4 million jobs, and contributes $124 billion to the U.S. economy annually. Coastlines and the ocean are continually at risk from plastic and water pollution, offshore drilling, rising sea levels, and ocean acidification, costing the U.S. over $2.2 billion and resulting in 20,000 health advisories annually. Not to mention melting land ice and glaciers that are leading to sea level rise. These are only a handful of reasons for the public to do what they can to help curb these issues before it’s too late.