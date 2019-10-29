On Saturday, with over 200 people in attendance, Brazil’s Guarda do Embaú was officially dedicated as the 9th World Surfing Reserve. The three-day celebration was the culmination of three years of strenuous work building the Local Stewardship Council, completing a Stewardship Plan, and finalizing an economic study of the area.

The local ecosystem, formed by the Rio da Madre, is one of the most biodiverse areas in the Atlantic Coast Rainforest of Brazil – not to mention that it’s also one of Brazil’s premier waves.

“All of the Brazilian surf world knows about this place and it has some of the best waves in the entire country,” former World Champion surfer Adriano de Souza stated in a press release. “I am proud to be involved in the protection of Guarda.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Plinio Bordin/Save the Waves Coalition

Working together with the Save The Waves Coalition staff, the Local Stewardship Council has put together a detailed plan of action. They call it the “Stewardship Plan for the Reserve,” and it’s aimed to define and implement several initiatives to help improve the water quality of the Rio da Madre. What has come from this thus far is a new water quality monitoring program, municipal approval, and funding for construction of a wastewater treatment plant.

“Guarda do Embaú is one of the most unique places I have ever been,” Save The Waves Executive Director Nik Strong-Cvetich said in a press release. “What the community has done for conservation of the area as part of the World Surfing Reserve is nothing less than incredible. They have set the bar so high for what can be achieved through the World Surfing Reserves program, and are a model for the rest of the WSR network.”